Cops looking for e-bike robber in the south Bronx

Police are searching for a man who stole a delivery man’s e-bike in the south Bronx earlier this month.

It happened when the 44-year-old victim was doing a delivery in front of a Sheridan Avenue building on Tuesday, July 7 at about 8:32 p.m.

That’s when an unknown man engaged the victim in conversation before robbing his money, causing the delivery man to put down his bike to search for the suspect.

Afterwards, the perp returned and also stole the e-bike, according to the NYPD.

Police released this footage and image of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept strictly confidential.