What’s happening | Galentine’s Day, nature shows and hikes, Black History Month and more

Galentine’s 2026

Friday, Feb. 13, 6-11:30 p.m.

Selfcaresips, 3444 E. Tremont Ave.

$28.52-135

Join us for an unforgettable night of sips, vibes and self-care at Selfcaresips. In collab with so many other amazing women to provide you things from permanent jewelry and flash tattoos to mini massages, facials, drinks and prizes — this experience is designed to help you unwind, connect and celebrate YOU.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/galentines-2026-tickets-1979910971012.

Family Time February 2026: Art-Making for All Ages

Saturday, Feb. 14, 1-3 p.m.

The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse

Free

If you love making art and spending time with family, friends and loved ones—or meeting new people who share that passion—this Family Time at The Bronx Museum on Valentine’s Day is for you! Bronx Museum Educators will lead an activity inspired by The Seventh AIM Biennial: Forms of Connection—an exhibition exploring how people form connections and how the museum space can help foster community. The Museum’s Family Programs are designed to be fun for all ages while also being appropriate for young children and their caregivers.

For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/event/family-time-february26/.

Love and Unity Recital

Sunday, Feb. 15, 12-4 p.m.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center, 1000 Rosedale Ave.

$39.19

Join us as we celebrate a season full of dance, music and love. Witness different genres of performance as GEMS and special guests perform.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/love-unity-recital-tickets-1979239177660.

Kids Week: Nature Puppet Show

Monday, Feb. 16, 1-2:30 p.m.

Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park, Crotona Park East and Charlotte Street

Free

Even when school’s out, our parks are still the city’s natural classroom! Bring your kids to parks throughout the city during Mid-Winter Break. With programs led by our Urban Park Rangers, kids will get to experience nature in a hands-on and fun way. The Urban Park Rangers welcome you for some nature-themed puppet shows! Learn more about animals that can be found in our local parks.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/02/16/kids-week-nature-puppet-show.

Book Discussion: Mind Games by Nora Roberts

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Morris Park Library, 985 Morris Park Ave.

Free

Join us for a discussion about “Mind Games” by Nora Roberts! Book groups are hosted by libraries at libraries throughout the city and facilitated by The New York Public Library staff. Our book groups are open to everyone.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2026/02/17/book-discussion-mind-games-nora-roberts.

The Next Wave Black History Month Summit

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bronx Community College, 2155 University Ave.

Free

The Next Wave Black History Month Summit is a forward-thinking celebration of Black excellence, innovation and opportunity—centered on preparing our communities for the future of work and creativity. Hosted by Assembly member Chantel Jackson, this summit brings together thought leaders, innovators, educators, entrepreneurs and creatives for a day of inspiration, education and empowerment.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-next-wave-black-history-month-summit-tickets-1968728145881.

Mid-Winter Family Fun Hike

Thursday, Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Park Golf House/VC Lake House, 115 Van Cortlandt Park S.

Free

Curious about the plants and animals that call Van Cortlandt Park home and how they live in the Winter? Take a hike with us and find out! Brighten up your Mid-Winter Recess with a walk through VCP with Van Cortlandt Park Alliance! In this free guided hike, families will hit the trails while learning about amazing local plants and animals and how the park changes in the colder weather. Afterwards, join us for a fun nature craft inside of our office!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/mid-winter-family-fun-hike-tickets-1981883994378.