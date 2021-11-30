Police & Fire

Group assaults, robs man in wheelchair on East Tremont Avenue

The NYPD is looking for three men and a woman who savagely beat and robbed a man in a wheelchair earlier this month. 
Photos courtesy NYPD

According to the police, on Nov. 8, a 39-year-old man in a wheelchair began arguing with a woman in front of 267 East Tremont Ave. Suddenly, the stiuation escalated as the woman and three men began assaulting the disabled man. During the beatdown, they dragged him from the wheelchair and stole his backpack, which had an iPhone 13 and $800.

The victim suffered pain to his head and body, however, he refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

