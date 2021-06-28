Trio attacks off-duty NYPD cop

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An off-duty cop was recently attacked by three men in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on June 21, at 11:46 a.m., in front of 1318 Lafayette Ave., a 33-year-old off-duty police officer became involved in an argument with three men. The dispute escalated and one of the unidentified males struck the cop with a blue wooden stick and the men then punched him in his face and upper body.

The victim suffered pain to his head, back and knees. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition. The unidentified assailants fled on foot.