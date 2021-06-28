Crime

Trio attacks off-duty NYPD cop

By
0
comments
Posted on
A long-term wiretap investigation uncovered a sophisticated network of alleged narcotics traffickers who distributed fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in New York City, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania during COVID-19.
Phot courtesy Getty Images

An off-duty cop was recently attacked by three men in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on June 21, at 11:46  a.m., in front of 1318 Lafayette Ave., a 33-year-old off-duty police officer became involved in an argument with three men. The dispute escalated and one of the unidentified males struck the cop with a blue wooden stick and the men then punched him in his face and upper body.

The victim suffered pain to his head, back and knees. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition. The unidentified assailants fled on foot.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC