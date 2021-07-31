Police & Fire

2 males wanted for assault and robbery in the South Bronx

By
0
comments
Posted on
One of the suspects accused of stealing a cell phone and wallet in the South Bronx on July 7, 2021.
Photos courtesy NYPD
The NYPD is looking for two individuals who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man in the South Bronx earlier this month.
According to the NYPD, on July 7, at 12:55 a.m., in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and East 171st Street, two individuals allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man and stole his cell phone and wallet.
The duo fled the scene on foot westbound on Macombs Road. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.
The first individual is a male, Black, 5’6″; last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, red sweatpants and red sneakers.
The second individual is a male, Black, 5’6″; last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white tank top, black sweatpants and gray sneakers.
One of the suspects accused of stealing a cell phone and wallet in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and East 171st Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC