2 males wanted for assault and robbery in the South Bronx

The NYPD is looking for two individuals who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man in the South Bronx earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, on July 7, at 12:55 a.m., in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and East 171st Street, two individuals allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man and stole his cell phone and wallet.

The duo fled the scene on foot westbound on Macombs Road. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

The first individual is a male, Black, 5’6″; last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, red sweatpants and red sneakers.

The second individual is a male, Black, 5’6″; last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white tank top, black sweatpants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.