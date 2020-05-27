Creep holds up, shoves 86-year-old man to the ground in the west Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a creep that held up and pushed an 86-year-old man to the ground in the west Bronx earlier this week.

The elderly victim was walking home near Morris Avenue and East Fordham Road at about 2:11 p.m. when the unknown jerk confronted him, the NYPD reported.

That individual demanded the senior citizen give him money and then pushed him to the ground before running off in an unknown direction from the unsuccessful robbery.

The man refused medical attention at the scene, according to police reports.

The NYPD released this footage and images of the suspect.

