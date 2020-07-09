Jewel heist thieves steal over $800,000 in cash and jewelry from a Bronx pawn shop

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a group of jewel thieves in the Bronx who got away with a fortune in jewelry and cash early last month.

On Monday, June 1 around 9:30 p.m., NYPD reports indicated that several unidentified individuals entered a Gold Cash pawn shop on East 188th Street in Fordham Heights.

An alarm system activated and alerted the store owner and employees of the intruders, causing four employees to respond to the alarm.

The thieves began assaulting the employees before allegedly fleeing with $800,000 in jewelry and $500 in cash. According to police, three victims refused medical attention and EMS personnel transported one to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.