Bronx man pleads guilty in connection with 2009 robbery and murder

A Bronx man pled guilty Tuesday to a 2009 robbery and murder and could face 20 years in prison.

Jamal Brissett, a.k.a “Trigger,” admitted that on June 30, 2009, he robbed Leshaun Gordon of a wholesale quantity of marijuana near the intersection of Mickle Avenue and Chester Street and then shot and killed him.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.

“In 2009, Jamal Brissett robbed and murdered Leshaun Gordon in cold blood,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “Now Brissett awaits sentencing for his callous conduct that robbed another man of his life.”