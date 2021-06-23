Bodega employee assaulted, robbed in Mott Haven

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 43-year-old bodega employee was assaulted and robbed in Mott Haven last week.

According to the NYPD, on June 14, at 11:45 p.m., inside of a bodega at 461 Willis Ave., the employee was approached by an unidentified male. The man then grabbed the victim by the neck, threw him to the ground, punched him multiple times in the head and then stole his cellphone before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The employee refused medical attention.

