Crime

Bodega employee assaulted, robbed in Mott Haven

By
0
comments
Posted on
The perp who assaulted and robbed a bodega employee in Mott Haven.
Photos courtesy of NYPD

A 43-year-old bodega employee was assaulted and robbed in Mott Haven last week.

According to the NYPD, on June 14, at 11:45 p.m., inside of a bodega at 461 Willis Ave., the employee was approached by an unidentified male. The man then grabbed the victim by the neck, threw him to the ground, punched  him multiple times in the head and then stole his cellphone before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The employee refused medical attention.

 Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC