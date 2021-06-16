Two teens viciously attack and stab customer in a bodega

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two teens savagely assaulted and stabbed a customer inside a Fordham deli over the weekend.

According to the NYPD, on June 13, a 17-year-old man was inside of a store located at 2701 Decatur Avenue at 3 p.m. when two men punched and kicked him, threw baking flour and butter on him and stole his sneakers.

One of the assailants then took a knife from behind the bodega counter and stabbed the victim one time in his abdomen. EMS responded and transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The unidentified males fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.