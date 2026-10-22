Housing

After 25 years, Edenwald Houses senior center reopens to residents

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Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani makes a housing announcement at the NYCHA’s Nostrand Houses in Brooklyn on Wednesday , September 30, 2026. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani makes a housing announcement at the NYCHA’s Nostrand Houses in Brooklyn on Wednesday , September 30, 2026.
Photo by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, city officials, and residents celebrated the reopening of the senior, community and child care centers at Edenwald Houses on Oct. 22, part of a larger $783 million modernization project for the development.

The senior center, which has been closed for 25 years, has been named in honor of Walter J. McNeill, the longtime president of the Edenwald Tenant Association, in recognition of his years of advocacy for residents.

“The residents of Edenwald Houses, led by Mr. McNeill, have spent years fighting for the homes and community space they deserve,” Mayor Mamdani said.

“Now, we are delivering. These renovated centers will give residents places to gather, access services and build community, while honoring a leader who has dedicated his life to fighting for his neighbors.”

The new commercial kitchen at the Edenwald Houses senior center.
The new commercial kitchen at the Edenwald Houses senior center. Photo courtesy of the Mayoral Photography Office

The large investment was made possible through NYCHA’s Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program, which allows private management companies to take over repair and management duties from the city. 

Edenwald Houses, the largest NYCHA development in the Bronx, joined PACT in 2023 and developed a community investment plan with resident input, outlining key priorities for the building and surrounding site. 

“The reopening of the Edenwald Senior Center…. and the revitalization of the Community Center represent an important part of the broader investment in Edenwald Houses through the PACT program, ensuring that residents benefit not only from modernized homes and buildings, but also from the community resources that enrich their daily lives,” said NYCHA Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bova-Hiatt.

The new community center at Edenwald Houses includes a computer lab, improved accessibility, and youth services provided by Moshulu Montefiore Community Center.
The new community center at Edenwald Houses includes a computer lab, improved accessibility, and youth services provided by Moshulu Montefiore Community Center. Photo courtesy of Mayor’s Photography Office.

The $8.1 million renovation of the senior and community centers included upgrades to heating and cooling, electrical and mechanical systems, flooring, walls, windows and carpentry, according to NYCHA.

The renovated senior center will have a commercial kitchen, event space, and a computer lab for residents. Regional Aid for Interim Needs, a Bronx-based nonprofit, will provide meals and transportation support.

The community center will include a storefront and improved accessibility. Mosholu Montefiore Community Center will provide youth programming at the center. The Susan Wagner Day Care also received an upgraded outdoor play area, new flooring and plumbing, accessibility improvements and full lead paint abatement. 

Edenwald Houses, established in 2023, is one of the oldest housing developments in New York City and the largest public housing development in the Bronx, with more than 5,000 residents across 2,035 apartments.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

About the Author

Marina Samuel

Marina Samuel is a Bronx native and reporter at the Bronx Times. A 2025 graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, she blends data and storytelling to dig into the policies and issues shaping her borough. Her work has also appeared in THE CITY, City Limits, and the Mott Haven Herald.

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