Baychester

‘It’s a miracle how vibrant this parish continues to be’: Holy Rosary Church celebrates 100 years

By Posted on
20251023_113235
This year, Holy Rosary Church at East Gun Hill Rd. and Eastchester Rd. celebrates 100 years serving the community.
Photo by Emily Swanson

At a time when many Catholic churches and schools are closing or consolidating, Holy Rosary Catholic Church at East Gun Hill Road and Eastchester Road is celebrating 100 years in the community. 

Holy Rosary remains strong with around 700 parishioners, an active youth group and nursing home ministry, and strong fellowship among its diverse attendees, according to Pastor Dennis Williams. 

A commemorative sign from Pope Leo XIV is displayed in the church entryway. Photo by Emily Swanson

During a visit to the church, the Bronx Times spoke with one of the church’s most longstanding members: Mary Oieni McCabe, who turned 91 that same day. 

Oieni McCabe was baptized at the church in 1934 and is a third-generation Holy Rosary parishioner. She recalled the church’s early days as a simple wooden structure with cross-beamed ceiling, with nothing but a baseball field nearby.

Even though the church resembled a barn, “You felt like you were home,” she said. 

Pastor Dennis Williams with Mary Oieni McCabe, who has been with Holy Rosary for 91 of its 100 years in existence.Photo by Emily Swanson

Oieni McCabe got married there in 1961, but it burned down the following year in a suspected arson incident. The current building opened in 1968 and features numerous stained glass windows, a dramatic skylight, large wooden pews and antique statues of divine figures. 

Over the years, the people sitting in the pews began to look different, Oieni McCabe said. Whereas Holy Rosary was once dominated by Italian and Irish immigrants, it gradually became a more diverse mix of people from Nigeria, Vietnam and other countries, she said. 

As involved as Oieni McCabe has been throughout her decades with the church, she began volunteering in the early 1990s and has remained an office fixture ever since, coming on Thursdays to answer the phone and doorbell and file paperwork. 

About ten people like her have 80 or more years in the parish, Oieni McCabe said. “There were a lot more when I [first] got here.” 

Now that the church itself has reached 100 years, she said she remains thankful for its consistent presence in the community that has seen so much change. 

“It’s just wonderful that we have survived, and I thank God for that every day,” she said. 

The church features numerous stained glass windows.Photo by Emily Swanson

Keeping the parish strong 

Williams, who came to Holy Rosary in 2014, has been in the priesthood for 34 years after leaving a career in banking. 

New York City has many diverse parishes, but Holy Rosary is “more diverse and larger than some of the others,” he said. And though membership is “still pretty high,” it used to be closer to 900 or 1,000 before the COVID pandemic, Williams said. 

“I think the ability to go to church on television suggested to people that it’s not important to come to the church,” he said. 

The dramatic skylight at Holy Rosary.Photo by Emily Swanson

Like other churches, Holy Rosary lost parishioners due to the pandemic but also the clergy sexual abuse scandal and what Williams called “increasing secularization” of society. 

But even as some have lost their religious faith, or never felt it to begin with, many others rely on the spiritual fulfillment the church offers. 

“Most people want to believe in something beyond themselves, and Holy Rosary, as well as other parishes, teaches that,” Williams said. In general, he said, the Church “proclaims what’s true.”

Parishioners celebrated the 100th anniversary with a Nov. 2 dinner dance at Marina del Rey and a visit from Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, in October. 

Those like Oieni McCabe who have seen the church through most of its 100 years, along with its many new residents and converting members, will likely keep Holy Rosary going strong for at least another century.  

“One hundred years is a small amount of the 2,025 years of the church,” Williams said, but in today’s world, “It’s a miracle how vibrant this parish continues to be.” 

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

About the Author

Emily Swanson

Emily Swanson is a reporter at the Bronx Times and 2023 graduate of the CUNY Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Originally from Minneapolis, MN, she now lives in the South Bronx neighborhood of Port Morris. She enjoys cooking, photography and rooting for the Knicks, Timberwolves, Liberty and Yankees.

More Baychester News

More from Around NYC