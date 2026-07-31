After flooding and a five-month closure, Daisy’s Juice Bar & Café in Westchester Square fights to stay open

When Daisy’s Juice Bar & Café reopened after five months of repairs earlier this year, owners Daisy Alvarenga and her business partner had every reason to scale back. Instead, they expanded.

The Westchester Square location, which had spent about $50,000 repairing damage caused by repeated flooding from an upstairs apartment, reopened with a dining room, free library, rotating art exhibits and expanded community programming—even as the business continues trying to pay off rent that accumulated during the closure.

Alvarenga opened Daisy’s Juice Bar & Café in April 2022, looking to create something that would fill a gap in the neighborhood.

After her mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer, Alvarenga struggled to find healthy food options nearby while caring for her. She opened the cafe offering nutritious, customized meal plans for customers managing diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer. As demand shifted and the meal plan program became difficult to sustain, the business evolved into a neighborhood gathering place.

But that mission was tested late last year when repeated flooding from an upstairs apartment forced the cafe to close for roughly five months. Alvarenga said sewer water damaged the walls, equipment and much of the interior, forcing her and her business partner to gut and rebuild the space from the ground up. The repairs cost about $50,000, and rent continued to accrue while the business was closed.

“I think God works in mysterious ways because even though it was like a dark moment for me, I was like, ‘You know something, I’m not gonna let this, you know, ruin my parade! I’m gonna close, but I’m gonna rebuild it, and I’m gonna make it better.’” she said.

Today, the business can cover its current operating expenses but is still paying off rent that accumulated during the closure.

At the urging of a customer, Alvarenga recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover a portion of the rent she owes. She said she initially hesitant to fundraise, but has received support since the launch.

“My fear with the GoFundMe was that I was going to be rejected by the community,” Alvarenga said. “But it’s been the opposite of that. Everybody has come together.”

The fundraiser has drawn donations, but Alvarenga said neighbors have also shown their support by sharing the campaign online and stopping by the cafe.

“We are doing everything in our power to stay open and continue to provide this space for the community,” she said.

Rather than cutting back to save money, the owners expanded what the cafe offers. Daisy’s now hosts book clubs, sewing workshops, game nights and rotating artwork. Local artists can display and sell their work without paying commission, and teenagers can access information about job training opportunities. The cafe also includes a dining area and a free community library.

“It’s not always about the money,” Alvarenga said. “It’s also about bringing that sense of community back into our streets and protecting the kids and guiding them. I am a mother, so the same way I treat your kid, I would like my kid to be treated if you ever came across my child.”

The cafe continues to plan new programming despite its financial challenges. Alvarenga is organizing a back-to-school block party that will include free school supplies, produce, haircuts and community resources from local organizations.

“It’s not all about just being here and servicing. Yeah, the food is good. Everything is good, but we should also ask businesses to be community leaders and advocate for our community as much as we can,” Alvarenga said.

“That’s what this cafe has become.”

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!