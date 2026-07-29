Stop & Shop donates $256,000 to support Food Bank for NYC

Amid an affordability crisis that leaves millions of New Yorkers and Bronxites hungry, the neighborhood supermarket chain Stop & Shop has donated $256,000 to Food Bank for NYC to support distributions throughout the tri-state area.

Food insecurity affects as many as 1.4 million New York City residents, but Bronxites are hit particularly hard, according to Food Bank for NYC. Approximately 22.6% of Bronx residents are currently food insecure, with the borough’s median household income of $46,838 sitting far below the citywide median of $76,577.

The Stop & Shop donation was announced July 28 at a mobile pantry event in Longwood, where employees distributed food to more than 300 Bronx households. The funds will provide more than 100,000 pounds of healthy, fresh food to approximately 7,000 residents, including 4,200 children, according to the nonprofit.

The new donation is part of Stop & Shop’s $2 million total commitment to mobile pantries within New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. According to the company, $56,000 was raised from the Feed it Forward campaign, in which store customers rounded up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar between May 1 and June 7. The rest was donated by the Stop & Shop Family Foundation.

“As a grocery retailer deeply rooted in the neighborhoods we serve, we believe it is our responsibility to support meaningful, long-term solutions to hunger,” said Jim McGinn, regional vice president of operations at Stop & Shop, in a statement.

“Through this donation, we are proud to support the Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry and Youth Engagement Community Food Pantry programs, helping expand access to fresh, nutritious food for thousands of New Yorkers, especially children and families who need it most.”

Leslie Gordon, president & CEO at Food Bank For NYC, said in a statement that Stop & Shop is “a force multiplier of our work and impact.”

“They have long stood with us, helping ensure that millions of meals reach New Yorkers facing impossible choices between paying bills and putting food on the table. Their commitment goes far beyond donations; it reflects a shared belief that no one in our city should go hungry.”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!