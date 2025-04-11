Column: The Bronx Ball: Strive and Thrive in 25

It’s that time of year again! The Office of the Bronx Borough President and the Bronx Tourism Council are excited to be hosting The 53rd Annual Bronx Ball on Saturday, May 17, at the Hutchinson Metro Center (1720 Eastchester Rd.).

As usual, the Ball will honor the new inductees to the Bronx Walk of Fame (including the People’s Choice honoree) and the recipient of the Key to the Borough. This year, the theme is “Strive and Thrive in ’25.”

If you’re interested in Bronx history, contributing to your community or just want to have a great night, you will want to be there. There will be a cocktail hour and dinner catered by Havana Café, dancing and music provided by Bronx native and award-winning DJ, “DJ Whutever.”

Last year, we held the Bronx Ball in the former Whitestone Multiplex Cinema, which is now an empty warehouse. In the image, you can see how our events planning team — e218 Events — transformed that space into a space that was fit to celebrate our honorees: we added Andrea Navedo, Amadeus, Ozzie Virgil Sr. and “People’s Choice” awardee Paloma Izquierdo-Hernandez to the Walk of Fame, and presented legendary Yankees announcer John Sterling with the Key to the Borough.

This year, the space we are using was formerly a Stop & Shop supermarket, so you can imagine how much potential there is for a beautiful event due to the size of the space. The Bronx Tourism Council is excited to be hosting this year’s honorees there, as they are a particularly exciting group; they are some of the biggest names to come out of the Bronx, not to mention they are all quite young for the success they have gained.

For the third year in a row, the Bronx Tourism Council also looks forward to awarding a sign to the “People’s Choice” awardee — this year, it will be presented to a candidate from the media and arts.

With such exciting honorees for this highly anticipated event, we are expecting a lot of guests. Don’t miss out — purchase your tickets now on ilovethebronx.com. Follow @bronx.tourism on Instagram for all updates on Bronx Week, the Bronx Ball and future events.