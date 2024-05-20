Photos PHOTOS | The Bronx Ball By Max Blease Posted on May 20, 2024 The former Whitestone Multiplex sits as a large aircraft-esque space that was completely transformed for the Bronx Ball on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Photo Max Blease Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox! A camera man pans across the floor of the Bronx Ball before notable community members are honored. Photographers and videographers flow between tables to capture every moment on May 18, 2024. Photo Max Blease Red lights dart across the dance floor during the Bronx Ball held in northern Bronx on May 18, 2024.Photo Max Blease Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson speaks about the strengths of the Bronx and its community during the Bronx Ball on May 18, 2024.Photo Max Blease Bronx Ball attendees dance the night away on May 18, 2024.Photo Max Blease Captured in classic black and white to match a classic voice, John Sterling engages the crowd with an outstretched hand over the Bronx crowd on May 18, 2024.Photo Max Blease A server clears drinks during the Bronx Ball on May 18, 2024.Photo Max Blease A Bronx bag of goodies is handed to each honoree of the Bronx Ball on May 18, 2024.Photo Max Blease For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes About the Author