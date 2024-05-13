Not on My Watch celebrates young women at Debutante Ball

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On April 28, Not On My Watch, Inc. held its Debutante Ball in honor of its young women. The keynote speaker at the event was NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella.

There were also scholarships presented by Al Eskanazy, the founding chairman and CEO of the Community-Police Relations Foundation.

Pamela Damon, the executive director of Not On My Watch, Inc., was honored with a special agent award from Homeland Security Investigations (HSII), a premier federal law enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Damon was also honored by Mayor Adams with a Certificate of Recognition for all she has done for young adults.