Photos

Not on My Watch celebrates young women at Debutante Ball

By Posted on
Image00399
Photo Jewel Webber

On April 28, Not On My Watch, Inc. held its Debutante Ball in honor of its young women. The keynote speaker at the event was NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella.

Pamela Damon and Tania Kinsella, NYPD first deputy commissioner, in a group photo with the young ladies of Not On My Watch(NOMW), Inc.Photo Jewel Webber
Pamela Damon with Alina Dowe, Bronx borough director at the Mayor’s Office of the Community Affairs UnitPhoto Jewel Webber

There were also scholarships presented by Al Eskanazy, the founding chairman and CEO of the Community-Police Relations Foundation.

Bronx born and raised Al Eskanazy, the founding chairman and CEO of Community-Police Relations Foundation, in a group photo with the young ladies of Not On My Watch(NOMW), Inc.Photo Jewel Webber

Pamela Damon, the executive director of Not On My Watch, Inc., was honored with a special agent award from Homeland Security Investigations (HSII), a premier federal law enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Damon was also honored by Mayor Adams with a Certificate of Recognition for all she has done for young adults.

Pamela Damon, the Executive Director of Not On My Watch, Inc. was also honored with a special Agent award from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).Photo Jewel Webber

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Crime

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC