On May 2, 9/11 Memorial and Museum President and CEO Elizabeth Hillman visited NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s Sept. 11 Memorial, one of the few standing memorials in the Bronx commemorating the lives loss on that tragic day.

The memorial was built in 2004 and was funded by a grant secured by former State Senator Guy Velella.