Op-ed: Nominate a Bronxite in the media and arts for the Bronx Walk of Fame People’s Choice Award

The 2025 People’s Choice Award winner will have the opportunity to join us at the Induction ceremony, where they will reveal their Bronx Walk of Fame sign on the Grand Concourse.

For the third year, the Bronx Walk of Fame will feature a candidate selected by the people of the Bronx!

The People’s Choice Award is bestowed upon a Bronx native (or someone who lives in the Bronx and has close ties to the borough) who is nominated by their peers for their outstanding accomplishments and commitment to the community. Each year, the Bronx Borough President’s office and the Bronx Tourism Council chooses a category in which the nominee must fall into; this year, that category is Media and Arts.

In 2023, the People’s Choice Awardee was educator Luis E. Torres. In 2024, the People’s Choice Awardee was healthcare hero Paloma Izquierdo-Hernandez, the president and CEO of Urban Health Plan. In 2025, The media and arts category will ideally bring a writer, artist,

journalist or anyone involved in visual arts to the Bronx Walk of Fame.

The Bronx Economic Development Corporation and the Bronx Tourism Council are proud to highlight a Media and Arts representative in 2025, given all the artistic legacies that have started in the Bronx. Additionally, we hope to give due credit to someone in this field, given that the past few years have posed many challenges for the arts and media industries, such as the 2023 Writer’s Guild Strike and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The People’s Choice Awardee will be invited to the 2025 Induction Ceremony, where their sign will be revealed for all to witness and celebrate. This ceremony is followed by the Bronx Ball, where the celebrations will continue. The awardee’s Walk of Fame sign will be up on

the Grand Concourse for a full year.

This is a very exciting opportunity for a “hometown hero.” If you are interested in nominating someone for the People’s Choice Award, please visit ilovethebronx.com to fill out the nomination form. Nominations will be closed on April 4, 2025.

*You must have a Google account to fill out this form. You cannot nominate yourself.