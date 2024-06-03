Column | Request for Proposal: The BXEDC searches for ‘Bronx Walk of Fame’ app developer

Column

The Bronx Walk of Fame had four new names added to it recently: actress Andrea Navedo,  music producer Amadeus, baseball legend Ozzie Virgil Sr. and Urban Health Plan President and CEO Paloma Izquierdo-Hernandez. If you walk down the Grand Concourse near the  Bronx Borough Courthouse, you can see their names on the Walk’s new bright blue signs that were purchased thanks to funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

The DRI also offers the Bronx Economic Development Corporation the chance to accomplish a unique project that will allow a new way to experience the Bronx Walk of  Fame: a Bronx Walk of Fame app. The idea is that anyone near or far will be able to act as a virtual pedestrian on the Walk of Fame — which runs from 138th Street to 167th Street along the Grand Concourse — using the interactive app. This would put the one-of-a-kind  experience of walking down the Bronx Walk of Fame on your phone, wherever in the world  you may be.

But in order to offer that experience to Bronxites near and far, the company needs the help  of a qualified app developer. To find the perfect match for this assignment, the BXEDC and the Bronx Tourism Council posted a Request for Proposal on their websites.

The Request for Proposal explains exactly what the company wants on the app, like feature biographies on the incredibly diverse and talented group of inductees, as well as a map of  the Walk of Fame locations. Applications must meet all of the guidelines in the Request for  Proposal in order to be considered, such as a proposed budget and a detailed timeline for  the app’s development.

Additionally, the developer must be MWBE certified by the state. Once the app is finished, it should be compatible with iOS and Android and live on the App Store and Google Play.

Jilleen Barrett is the BXEDC’s director of communications and marketing.

