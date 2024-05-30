BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Bronx residents enjoyed the return of the Bronx Night Market on April 6.

Friday, May 31

The Bronx Bash Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Tickets start at $27

This hyper-interactive scavenger hunt, which begins at Emilia’s on Arthur Avenue, guides Bronxites through indoor and outdoor local landmarks. A digital, remote host will dole out creative quests and and tasks, including bonus challenges, to be completed around the borough. Uncover local gems and interact with the Bronx’s history this weekend. The two-hour long event is both family and dog friendly.

For more information or to purchase tickets, see the event posting here.

Saturday, June 1

Bronx Night Market

Starts at 4 p.m.

Free

Celebrate the Bronx borough’s cultural and culinary riches with the Bronx Night Market at Fordham Plaza. The over 40 local vendors are the nucleus of the Bronx Night Market and a testament to the entrepreneurial might of the borough. Grab your friends and family for a night of foodie fun and vibrant community engagement.

For more information or to secure your ticket, see the event posting here.

Saturday, June 1

Serene Saturday Yoga

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Free

Sweet Water Dance & Yoga is hosting free hatha yoga classes for all levels from amateur to professional yogi. This Saturday’s hour-long Serene Yoga session will kick off a summer of Saturday outdoor yoga adventures at the Target Bronx Community Gardens. Mats will be provided.

For more information or to reserve a spot, see the event posting here.

Sunday, June 2

Bronx Park East Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

This Sunday, the bustling Bronx Park East Farmers Market welcomes Bronxite customers to the Pelham Parkway community. Hosted at Brady Playground, the farmers market offers a host of local vendors selling fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs, flowers and locally-made items like honey, jams and baked goods. In an effort to help the Bronx go green and reduce textile waste, the farmers market will also be hosting a clothing drop-off with Green Tree Textiles.

For more information or to reserve a spot, see the event posting here.

Sunday, June 2

Jazz Vespers: Amanda Monaco Quartet Performance

5 to 6 p.m.

Free

The Amanda Monaco Quartet — composed of guitarist Amanda Monaco, saxophone player Lauren Sevian, bassist Mimi Jones and drummer Shirazette Tinnin — will play at Saint Peter’s Church for the weekly Jazz Vespers program. The musicians will play a repertoire of music from jazz greats including Ellington, Armstrong, and Basie. After the Jazz Vespers performance, author Larry Tye will be discussing his new book “The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America.”

For more information or to secure your free Jazz Vespers ticket, see the event posting here.