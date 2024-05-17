BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Celebrate the Bronx this weekend with a parade, food and arts festival and concert.

Friday, May 17

Bronx Anti-Prom

All Bronx teens are invited to dance the night away at the “Bronx Anti-Prom” hosted by the New York Public Library. The annual event celebrates young people of all sexualities, gender identities and expressions. The night will feature music, art activities and snacks. Special outfits are optional but encouraged.

This event is hosted for teens ages 12-18 and is located at the Parkchester Library at 1985 Westchester Ave. For more information, visit nypl.org/spotlight/antiprom

Saturday, May 18

Book and Writing Fair

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticketing begins at $20

Bronx book lovers are invited to attend “The Boogie Down Bronx Book and Writing Fair,” hosted by Bronx Holistic Healing and Synergi Healing. The event will feature writing workshops, a children’s circle, live art, Artisan Marketplace and has books for sale. Workshops will include “Just Write” with Just Write Community Inc., “Putting Pain to Paper” with Venus Moore and “Praise and Poetry Workshop” with M. Carla Cherry.

Authors, illustrators, publishers and creatives are welcome to attend the event located at 1716 Southern Blvd. Ticketing begins at $20 and can be purchased ahead of time here.

“Hip-Hop Fever”

Beginning at 8 p.m.

Ticketing begins at $40

The Lehman Center for Performing Arts in association with Sal Abbatiello is hosting “Hip-Hop Fever.” Performances will begin at 8 p.m. on the campus of Lehman College/Cuny, at 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West, Bronx. Featured performers include Sugar Hill Gang, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Brand Nubian, Onyx, Nice & Smooth, Black Sheep, The Fearless Four, Peter Funz, Mc Shan, Sweet G and Grandmaster Caz of The Cold Crush Brothers.

Spend your Saturday night listening to music born in the neighborhood of the South Bronx in the 1970s. Ticketing for the event can be purchased by calling the Lehman Center box office at 718-960-8833 or at this link here.

Sunday, May 19

Bronx Week Festival

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free

Celebrate the Bronx this weekend with a parade, food and arts festival and concert. Free for all to attend, the parade will begin at Mosholu Parkway at 10 a.m. and will march between Hull Avenue and Van Cortlandt Avenue East. The food and arts festival will follow at noon at Mosholu Parkway. The celebration will close with a concert from noon to 6 p.m., featuring artists including DJ Ralph, Mercado, Tano, Luis Figueroa, Lil Mo, Lisette Melendez and International Women in Reggae.

Fordham Bedford Lot-Busters Community Garden

From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free

Come get your hands dirty at the Fordham Bedford Lot-Busters Community-Garden Volunteer Day. Gardeners of all experiences are welcome to lend a hand to plant, weed and beautify a community garden at 2597 Bainbridge Ave.

Gardening tools will be supplied. To reserve a spot, see the event posting here.