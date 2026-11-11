BronxWorks Monster Mash 5K raises nearly $18K to fight food insecurity

The Orchard Beach Promenade saw dozens of Bronx residents walk in stride against food insecurity last month.

The annual BronxWorks Monster Mash Hunger Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk on Oct. 24 drew a vibrant crowd of staff, supporters, family and friends with a connection to the BronxWorks community.

Participants of all ages chose to walk or run — depending on their preference — and completed the 5K by walking multiple laps up and down the 1.1-mile-long Orchard Beach Promenade.

Juan Matiz, who founded New York-based architectural firm Matiz Architecture & Design in the early 2000s, participated in the event along with friends and colleagues.

His 5K team, Matiz Architecture on the RUN, raised a combined total of $1,200 to the BronxWorks cause. He said he emailed people in the architectural firm’s contact list through outreach and was happy to have found great support toward the BronxWorks cause.

“It’s everyone’s duty to find those pockets in our daily lives to step up to the plate and give some of our time to benefit programs that support those who are less fortunate,” Matiz said. “The food pantry at BronxWorks is the perfect example, and it will be great to see their distribution tents set up in front of McLaughlin Community Center on Grand Concourse, knowing we pitched in.”

Julie Spitzer, BronxWorks’ Homelessness Prevention and Access to Benefits vice president, said Orchard Beach was the chosen destination for the 5K site because it is one of the many beautiful parks the borough has to offer and the Promenade offers an open and clear route for the 5K, while always keeping the finish line within site.

“The challenge is often having the nutriment, but not having the person-power to distribute it,” Spitzer said, adding she raised $2,000 toward the goal along with her daughter. “It’s always a priority. We’ve tried to show people that unpopular food choices such as brown rice, kale and artichokes are healthier and can still be appetizing alternatives. But people need the education and the resources.”

Spitzer further explained the challenges of finding sufficient food distribution volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people were afraid to leave the comforts of their homes due to the spread of the illness.

She added the nearly $18,000 raised from the event could result in ten extra food pantries.

BronxWorks operates two primary types of food pantries — client choice pantries, which allow individuals and families to choose preferred items, such as grains, fruits and vegetables, as well as grab-and-go pantries, with pre-bagged groceries for prospective clients.

During the holiday season, BronxWorks provides essential food assistance and festive toys to support local families.

Proceeds from the event support BronxWorks programs which combat food insecurity throughout the borough, including food pantries, farm stands and nutrition education.

According to a 2024 report from the NYS Department of Health, 39% of Bronx residents experience food insecurity, compared to 24.9% of adults who reside in the rest of New York State.

BronxWorks, which operates several administrative offices, community centers and supporting housing and program locations throughout the borough, served more than 534,000 meals to vulnerable Bronx residents of all ages last year.

The organization’s food programs include bi-weekly and monthly pantries, on-site kitchens which produce thousands of meals each week and seasonal farm stands which offer local produce, among other programs.

BronxWorks also announced participants of the event had raised nearly $18,000, which surpassed their initial $17,000 goal.

“[I’m] already looking forward to next year’s 5K and raising more than this year — hopefully with a larger team,” Matiz said. “It was great to see the lead runners really go for it!”

The first annual BronxWorks 5K event took place in 2015, but was not held from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BronxWorks’ mission is to help individuals and families improve their economic and social well being. The organization, which has serviced the Bronx for more than 50 years, feeds, shelters, teaches and supports its neighbors to build a stronger community within the borough.

People can still donate to help fight food insecurity in the Bronx by visiting the BronxWorks 2026 Monster Mash Hunger Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk’s fundraiser portal.