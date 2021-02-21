Crime

Bronx neck-slasher attacks man at Morrison Avenue-Soundview 6 train station: NYPD

Violent attack at a 6 train station in the Bronx.
Photo courtesy of NYPD

By Robb Pozarcyki

Cops are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the slasher who attacked a 49-year-old man at a Bronx subway station earlier this month.

The attack happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station on the 6 line, above the intersection of Westchester and Morrison Avenues.

According to police, the ski-masked perpetrator followed the victim from the street to the top of the staircase leading to the station.

Once they reached the top, authorities said, the perpetrator punched the victim in the face, then used a sharp object to slash the man across his neck.

Following the bloody assault, police noted, the attacker fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police sources said the victim did not appear to know his attacker. The motive for the assault also remains unknown and under investigation, cops said.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was treated at, and later released from Jacobi Hospital.

On Feb. 20, the NYPD released photos of the perpetrator riding a bus in the vicinity of the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station. He’s described as a man with a light complexion who wore a black ski mask over his face, red and black gloves, a black jacket and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

