9-month-old boy murdered by fentanyl intoxication in Wakefield: reports

A Wakefield infant’s death from earlier this year has been ruled not only a homicide, but also a drug overdose, the NYPD recently announced.

Police rushed 9-month-old Dante Steer-Cooman of Matilda Avenue to Montefiore Hospital on Friday Feb. 14 at about 4:35 p.m. The infant was found unresponsive inside of his home from an apparent fentanyl intoxication, the Associated Press reported.

Upon arrival to the nearby hospital, Steer-Cooman was pronounced dead.

This week, the city medical examiner officially deemed the young child’s death a homicide. Police have made no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

