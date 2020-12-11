Police & Fire

9-month-old boy murdered by fentanyl intoxication in Wakefield: reports

Photo by REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Wakefield infant’s death from earlier this year has been ruled not only a homicide, but also a drug overdose, the NYPD recently announced.

Police rushed 9-month-old Dante Steer-Cooman of Matilda Avenue to Montefiore Hospital on Friday Feb. 14 at about 4:35 p.m. The infant was found unresponsive inside of his home from an apparent fentanyl intoxication, the Associated Press reported.

Upon arrival to the nearby hospital, Steer-Cooman was pronounced dead.

This week, the city medical examiner officially deemed the young child’s death a homicide. Police have made no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

