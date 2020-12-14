Crime

Man breaks into west Bronx restaurant, steals almost $1,000 in property

Photo and video courtesy of the NYPD

Police are searching for a man who robbed a popular west Bronx restaurant last month.

The NYPD recently reported that a suspect recently hit up Suyo, a gastro-fusion restaurant at 5 W. 170th St., and made off with $900 in culinary supplies at about 12:35 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

It was later that same day when a 47-year-old employee noticed the missing items and called the police.

Surveillance footage showed that the perp forced his way into the restaurant through a locked rear door and fled to parts unknown.

The man being sought is described as between 30 to 40-years-old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

