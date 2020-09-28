Suspect in custody after fatal Norwood stabbing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have taken a man into custody for the stabbing death of a Norwood man south of the Williamsbridge Oval on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The victim, who has yet to be identified by police, was found face down with many slash-like wounds to both his head and back. According to the NYPD, the victim was found inside of an apartment at 315 E. 206th Street at about 7:13 p.m. Sunday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by police as charges remain pending.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.