36-year-old woman assaulted, robbed at gunpoint on Southern Boulevard

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man believed to have attacked and robbed a woman in the south Bronx last week.

A 36-year-old woman was in front of a Southern Boulevard building in Foxhurst when the perp approached her at about 8:40 p.m. on Thursday night.

He then allegedlt punched her, displayed a gun and demanded she hand over purse which contained credit cards, cash and a cell phone all estimated by the NYPD to be worth $1,400.

About an hour later at 9:40 p.m., the robber tried using the victim’s credit card nearby to the crime scene, fleeing to parts unknown after the card was declined.

Police released these images of the suspect, who is believed to be between 20 to 30-years-old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.