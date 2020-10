Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A seven-month-old infant tragically passed away in the south Bronx on Thursday morning, police reported.

While the circumstances of the currently unidentified baby’s death remain unclear, what’s known is that the small child was rushed to Bronx Care Health System hospital from the Morrisania Houses at 1285 Washington Ave. at about 6:30 a.m.

Responding NYPD officers reported that there were “no obvious signs of trauma observed in the child.”

A cause of death is yet to be determined.