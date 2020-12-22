Bronx off duty corrections officer assaults niece

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty Bronx corrections officer got locked up earlier this month for allegedly assaulting his niece.

According to the NYPD, 38-year-old man Darinn LaForey was involved with a verbal dispute with his 25-year-old niece inside her home and it turned physical.

This is not LaForey’s first brush with the law as he was arrested for assault in 2019 as well.

The NYPD did not further comment on the alleged assault.

