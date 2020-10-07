Bronx man indicted for sexually abusing woman and assaulting two others

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Tuesday, Oct. 6, that a Bronx man has been indicted on sexual abuse, robbery, assault and additional charges for attacking three women in the Bronx within an hour on June 26.

“The defendant assaulted three women on a June morning, in the middle of the pandemic, one by one within an hour,” Clark said. “Without provocation, the defendant beat the victims, leaving two with concussions. Two of the victims were attacked as they entered their homes and another was assaulted when she was dropping her children off at daycare on her way to work.”

The defendant, Michael Rosa, 25, of 896 Melrose Ave., was arraigned on second and third-degree robbery, three counts of third-degree assault, petit larceny, second-degree assault, first and third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching on Oct. 2.

According to the investigation, on June 26, at 7:05 a.m. in front of a Steuben Avenue building, the defendant approached a 17-year-old girl from behind while she was attempting to enter her apartment. Rosa allegedly struck the victim on the side of her face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then stole her iPhone and fled. The victim was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Hull Avenue, the defendant followed a 24-year-old woman into an apartment building. Rosa grabbed her by the neck and shoulders as she entered her apartment and threw her down a small flight of stairs, causing her to fall to the ground head first.

Rosa then fled the scene. The victim was left with a laceration and bruises to her head, according to the report. She also had bruises on her shoulders, thighs legs, knees and chest. She was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

Approximately a half hour after the second incident, the defendant grabbed a 27-year-old woman from behind as she exited a building on Reservoir Oval West. Rosa then threw her to the floor and punched her multiple times. He then pulled down her pants, lifted her up by the ankles and struck her on her bare buttocks.

The defendant hit the victim multiple times on the body again and then fled the scene. The victim was left with bruises on her face and eyes and scratches to her left shoulder. She was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Rosa’s bail is set at $150,000 and he is due back in court Jan. 15, 2021.