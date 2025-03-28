Attorney General to hold public hearing on Preston High School closure

Attorney General Letitia James will hold a public hearing on April 8 to address the planned closure of Preston High School, a decision that has stirred widespread backlash in the Throggs Neck community.

The hearing, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lehman High School, aims to gather input from students, parents, alumni, educators and local officials. According to James’ office, testimony collected will help inform efforts to “find a resolution to this matter.”

The all-girls Catholic school is set to shut down permanently in June, after its attempt to buy the campus from its owners—the Sisters of the Divine Compassion—fell through.

In explaining the closure, the Sisters have maintained that the school lacks the funds to purchase the property. They say the school is no longer financially viable, citing increased property maintenance costs and declining enrollment over time.

However, the Sisters’ late February announcement sparked outrage from alumni, parents, students and residents who argue the school is financially sound and blame the Sisters for failing to reach a deal to save it.

James’ office, which has oversight over nonprofit organizations in New York State, including the Sisters of the Divine Compassion, regulates matters such as property transactions, board governance and internal operations. While the upcoming hearing does not necessarily signal a formal investigation, a spokesperson said it will allow the Attorney General to collect additional information directly from stakeholders.

Community members and local elected officials are demanding answers—particularly regarding the Sisters’ rejection of multiple purchase offers, including one from a major philanthropic donor.

After Preston’s internal bid fell through, the Sisters also declined an $8.5 million offer from Bally’s Foundation North America, the charitable arm of the gaming company that is pursuing a hotel-casino project nearby at Ferry Point Park. The proposal matched the Sisters’ original asking price and included a plan to lease the property back to Preston High School for $1 per year. Despite this, the Sisters turned down the offer and later issued a statement indicating they would not entertain further efforts to keep the school operational.

The decision infuriated community leaders, including State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, Assembly Member Michael Benedetto, and Council Member Amanda Farías—a 2007 Preston graduate—who told the Bronx Times they had begun discussions with the Attorney General’s office to explore the legality of the Sisters’ actions.

While Preston is not the only Catholic school facing closure this year, James’ involvement marks a possible turning point, elevating the situation from a community dispute to a statewide matter.

Her office has intervened in similar cases before: In 2024, a public outcry followed a proposal to shut down a birthing center at an Albany-area hospital. After holding a public hearing, James helped pressure the hospital into reversing its decision.

Though the Sisters have stated they are unwilling to revisit their decision, the April hearing signals that the matter remains far from resolved.

“The prospect of the school closing its doors is concerning and will greatly impact students, staff, and local families,” said James in a statement. “While we continue to monitor and assess this matter, it is essential that we hear directly from stakeholders on how to move forward in the best interest of the community.”

Individuals who wish to provide written statements or testify at the April 8 hearing must submit it in writing by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 4. The hearing will also be viewable via livestream.

