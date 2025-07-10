Brian Darcy named new executive director of the New York Institute for Special Education

The New York Institute for Special Education announced it has appointed veteran administrator Brian Darcy as its new executive director, effective Wednesday, July 9.

Darcy is replacing Dr. Bernadette Kappen, who has retired after serving in the role since 2008 at New York’s oldest school for visually impaired students. In her 17 years as the executive director, Dr. Kappen showed unwavering dedication, compassionate support and advocacy for the students.

Prior to this appointment, Darcy spent 15 years as the administrator at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind (IESDB). The IESDB provides the full continuum of educational services to students of the state of Idaho who are deaf/hard of hearing or blind/low vision from birth to age 21. During his tenure there, Darcy worked to ensure students got the educational services and support necessary for their success. The number of students served by the organization nearly tripled under his watch.

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the stewardship of the New York Institute for Special Education, which is respected nationwide as a model for educating children with disabilities,” Darcy said. “Throughout my career, I have been continually inspired by the courage and determination of the students we serve, and the talent and commitment of the faculty members with whom I’ve collaborated. Building on Bernadette Kappen’s remarkable accomplishments, I look forward to working with our faculty and the entire Institute community to advance our shared goal of preparing our students to fulfill their enormous potential.”

Founded in 1831 as the New York Institute for the Blind, the New York Institute for Special Education is one of the United States’ oldest and most respected schools that provides specialized education and services for kids with disabilities. Located at 999 Pelham Pkwy. N. in the Bronx since 1924, the school offers diverse educational services to meet the needs of legally blind kids between 5 and 21 years of age through the Schermerhorn Program. The school’s Readiness Program also offers full-day support services and education for pre-school-aged students in the Bronx area who have developmental disabilities.