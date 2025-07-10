Two Preston High School faculty members attend SPHERE Summit in Washington D.C.

Preston High School faculty members Katie Gannon and Nicholas Moore recently attended the SPHERE Summit—a fully funded professional development program for educators in grades 5–12 held in Washington, D.C.

This year’s Summit, themed “Freedom, Rights, and America’s 250th,” offered dynamic seminars on key civic issues, including free speech, criminal justice reform, economic policy, and the current state of American democracy. Gannon, a history teacher, and Moore, who teaches computer science, are returning to Preston with new insights and strategies they plan to integrate into their classrooms in the coming school year.