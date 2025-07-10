Holiday Train Show, Orchid Show tribute, Flower Power, and KAWS takeover headline NYBG’s 2025–2027 exhibitions

The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) in the Bronx has announced a slate of major exhibitions stretching through 2027, including the return of the beloved Holiday Train Show, a floral tribute to New York City by the anonymous artist Mr. Flower Fantastic, a 1960s-inspired showcase titled Flower Power, and a landmark garden-wide takeover by international contemporary artist KAWS.

The announcement comes shortly after the record-setting opening of Van Gogh’s Flowers, which drew unprecedented crowds during its inaugural weekend and underscored NYBG’s rising profile as a cultural hub at the intersection of art, science, and nature.

Holiday Train Show

Nov. 15, 2025 – Jan. 11, 2026

Now in its 34th year, the Holiday Train Show will return this fall to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. The seasonal favorite features model trains zipping through nearly 200 miniature New York landmarks, each crafted from natural materials like pinecones, cinnamon sticks, and bark.

This year’s edition promises new additions to the exhibition, along with the return of Holiday Train Nights—special after-dark hours when the display is illuminated for an immersive experience. The show remains one of the city’s most cherished winter traditions for families and visitors of all ages.

The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle

Feb. 7 – April 26, 2026

In early 2026, the Garden will collaborate with Mr. Flower Fantastic, a New York-based multidisciplinary artist known for blending floristry with pop culture and street art. His exhibit, Concrete Jungle, will transform the Haupt Conservatory into a vibrant floral reimagining of New York City.

MFF, who often appears masked due to a flower allergy, has gained recognition through collaborations with brands like Louis Vuitton and Netflix. His installation will feature large-scale orchid displays that reflect the spirit, design, and energy of the city.

Flower Power

May 23 – Oct. 18, 2026

Launching in late spring 2026, Flower Power will showcase the enduring symbolism of flowers as icons of peace and love. Drawing on the aesthetics of the 1960s counterculture and hippie movement, the exhibition will combine outdoor installations, gallery artwork, and botanical displays.

Posters, photographs, paintings, and other archival material will explore the cultural impact of flowers in activism and public expression, inviting visitors to reflect on their own connections to nature and peace.

KAWS at NYBG

May 22 – October 24, 2027

In 2027, NYBG will be the site of a major takeover by KAWS, the globally acclaimed artist known for his large-scale sculptures and distinctive characters such as COMPANION. The exhibition will feature interventions across the entire Garden, with works placed both indoors and throughout the 250-acre landscape.

KAWS, whose art often explores themes of consumerism, emotion, and connection, will present a dramatic visual counterpoint to the Garden’s natural beauty. The exhibition is expected to draw wide interest from both the art world and general public.

Two-Year Membership Announced

Coinciding with its multi-year exhibition calendar, NYBG has launched a new Two-Year Membership program. Members will receive unlimited admission, early ticket access, exclusive merchandise offers, and other benefits, while helping to support the Garden’s work in research, conservation, and education.

NYBG: A Bronx institution since 1891

Founded in 1891, the New York Botanical Garden has long served as a scientific and cultural cornerstone of the Bronx. In addition to its exhibitions and living collections, NYBG is home to the William and Lynda Steere Herbarium—the largest in the Western Hemisphere—and the LuEsther T. Mertz Library, a leading resource in botanical research.