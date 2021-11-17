Armed robbery turns deadly in Highbridge

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bullets were flying over the weekend in the Bronx when three suspects robbed a man of a gold chain and shot and killed him, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Nov. 13, three unidentified individuals approached two men ages 32 and 46 in front of 1460 Macombs Road around 4:50 p.m. Suddenly, the trio pulled out guns and stole a gold chain from the 32-year-old.

As they attempted to flee to safety, the men began shooting, striking the 32-year-old in the torso and the 46-year-old in the back. The 32-year-old, Jonathan Pena, of Schieffelin Avenue, was transported by private means to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where he was pronounced dead. EMS transported the 46-year-old victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The shooters fled the scene northbound on Macombs Road in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.