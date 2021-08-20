Police & Fire

Armed robbery at Riverdale Verizon nets $30K in stolen goods

A male suspect allegedly stole $30,000 worth of items from a Verizon store in Riverdale on Aug. 9, 2021.
An armed assailant stole $30,000 worth of merchandise from a Verizon store in Riverdale on Aug. 9, police said.

According to the NYPD, at 6:30 p.m., a man walked into a Verizon store at 5909 Riverdale Ave., displayed a firearm, went to the safe room with staff and stole 27 cell phones, seven watches and three tablets.

He fled the scene in a dark colored 4-door sedan driven by another individual. No injuries have been reported.

The suspect leaving the Verizon store with 27 cell phones on Aug. 9 ,2021.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

