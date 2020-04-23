Verizon and FDNY serve emergency workers while supporting NYC restaurants

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the midst of these uncertain times, New York City restaurants and Verizon have joined forces to provide meals to more than 2,500 front line workers a day.

On April 19, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Help Fund and Verizon began a joint effort to provide more than 700 EMS FDNY Help Fund members, emergency medical technicians and paramedics with daily meals prepared by NYC restaurants. As a result of this partnership, nearly 22,000 meals will be provided to EMS Help Fund members in all five boroughs over the next four weeks.

“Our EMTs, paramedics and fire inspectors have all spent weeks on the front lines battling COVID-19 and treating patients with our medical expertise and compassion, even while many of our members have contracted the virus themselves,” said Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS Local 2507. “We want to acknowledge Verizon, whose generosity through the EMS Help Fund, is providing for local restaurants from across the city to provide meals for our on-duty members, so they can continue to focus their attention on the citywide medical crisis.”

Carl Gandolfo, board member of the EMS FDNY Help Fund, praised the alliance.

“Every day, EMS workers put their lives on the line to help others and no other first responders are more on the front line of COVID-19 then they are,” Gandolfo said. “Despite this, EMS is often overlooked, which is why we are especially thrilled to be able to provide daily meals to our members and are grateful to Verizon and all of the local restaurants participating that are enabling us to do this.”

This is part of Verizon’s “Food for the Front line Workers” program announced last week, which serves more than 1,800 meals daily to six NYC hospitals.

“Verizon is humbled to be able to support the EMS FDNY Help Fund’s efforts to bring meals to the men and women who are risking their lives every day on the front line,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Expanding our ‘Food for the Front line Workers’ programs to include the EMS FDNY Help Fund members is just one way we’re able to support, thank and recognize this extraordinary group of individuals for everything they’re doing.”

Here are the stations receiving food in The Bronx: