85 students complete STEAM program at Phipps Neighborhoods

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Phipps Neighborhood, one of New York City’s social service providers, announced Wednesday that 85 Bronx students have successfully completed their STEAM Club program for the 2021 school year.

As part of a two-year grant provided by Verizon in support of digital inclusion under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, Phipps Neighborhoods launched this new after-school program during the winter of 2020, enabling dozens of young Bronx scholars to increase their digital literacy skills at seven Bronx sites across Soundview, West Farms and Melrose.

Through its digital inclusion initiative, Bronx elementary and middle school students were offered free, hands-on and virtual Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) programming, providing an opportunity for them to learn new applications and advance their interests. STEAM scholars honed digital literacy skills by engaging in weekly 90-minute coding, engineering and 3D design using Scratch and Tinkercad with facilitators from its lead partner, MakerState. The program has also launched its first tech hotline, providing real-time support for program staff, youth and caregivers.

“Bridging the digital divide through access to digital literacy programs is crucial to the long-term success of our students,” said Andre White, executive director and CEO of Phipps Neighborhoods. “Programs such as our STEAM Club provide our young people with not only the 21st century skills they need to succeed in higher grades but the inspiration to explore promising career paths in STEAM. We are grateful for Verizon’s support in creating this program, inspiring the next generation of tech leaders right here in the Bronx.”