Police & Fire

Man robbed of $650 in Castle Hill

By
0
comments
Posted on
A man was robbed a man at gunpoint at an ATM in Castle Hill on July 21, 2021.
Courtesy of NYPD

A  man was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Castle Hill last month, police said.

On July 21, at 6:30 a.m., a 46-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in front of a Chase ATM at 784 Castle Hill Ave.  According to the NYPD, a man approached him with a gun, demanded his wallet and stole $650.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC