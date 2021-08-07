Man robbed of $650 in Castle Hill

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Castle Hill last month, police said.

On July 21, at 6:30 a.m., a 46-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in front of a Chase ATM at 784 Castle Hill Ave. According to the NYPD, a man approached him with a gun, demanded his wallet and stole $650.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.