3 men wanted for armed robbery in Highbridge: NYPD

Three men are wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month in Highbridge.

According to the NYPD, on July 7, at 2:40 a.m., in the vicinity of 936 Woodycrest Ave., three individuals approached two men, a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old, and one of them displayed a handgun as he demanded their property.

All three assailants took the victims’ cell phones and one of their watches. They then fled the scene northbound on Woodycrest Avenue, inside of a white 4-door sedan that was operated by a fourth individual.

The first individual is a Black male who wore a black mask and all-black clothing. The second individual is a Black male who wore a white shirt and black shorts. And the third individual is a Black male who wore a white shirt and gray shorts.

There was no description provided for the fourth individual.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.