2 teens robbed at Grand Concourse subway station

Two teens were victimized at gunpoint by four males in the Grand Concourse subway station.
Photos courtesy of NYPD

Two teens were robbed at gunpoint last month at the Grand Concourse subway station.

According to the NYPD, on July 10, at approximately 9:15 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were approached from behind by a group of four unknown male individuals inside of the Grand Concourse and East 149 Street subway station.
One of the men brandished a black firearm and verbally threatened the victims as another person stole an iPhone 8 from one victim and an iPhone XR as well as ear pods from the second victim.
The individuals fled out of the subway station in an unknown direction.
Two teens were allegedly robbed kids at gun point in the Grand Concourse subway station on July 10, 2021.
One individual is described as a light-skinned-male approximately 5’7″-5’10,” 130-140 pounds and was last seen wearing multicolored shorts, a white t-shirt and a blue du-rag.
One of the males accused of robbing two teens at gun point in the Grand Concourse subway station.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

