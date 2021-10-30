NYPD looking for two suspects in armed robbery at Fordham mechanic

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Customers at a Bronx mechanic weren’t looking to get their oil changed or brakes fixed, but instead were locked and loaded for a robbery.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 25, two men entered Fordham Auto Plus at 2409 Jerome Avenue and held a gun to a 29-year-old man. With a barrel to his face, he forked over two necklaces, valued at $2,050 and the crooks fled on foot southbound on Jerome Avenue towards East 184 Street.

The individual depicted in the attached video is described as a light-skinned male; last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front, black shorts and green/white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.