NYPD looking for two suspects in armed robbery at Fordham mechanic

A man had over $2,000 worth of jewelry stolen last week in Fordham.
Courtesy of Getty

Customers at a Bronx mechanic weren’t looking to get their oil changed or brakes fixed, but instead were locked and loaded for a robbery.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 25, two men entered Fordham Auto Plus at 2409 Jerome Avenue and held a gun to a 29-year-old man. With a barrel to his face, he forked over two necklaces, valued at $2,050 and the crooks fled on foot southbound on Jerome Avenue towards East 184 Street.

The individual depicted in the attached video is described as a light-skinned male; last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front, black shorts and green/white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

