Photos: Anthem holds nutrition fair at Bronx River Houses

Attendees of the nutrition fair went from table to table to receive groceries, fresh produce, resources and more.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield partnered with the Gotham Food Pantry, BCA Global and over a dozen other community partners to host a nutrition fair on Friday, March 27, at the NYCHA Bronx River Houses Community Center, located at 1619 E. 174th St.

The nutrition fair featured a food distribution, on-site healthy cooking demonstrations from renowned chefs, health and nutrition workshops and community resource tabling.

This event, held during National Nutrition Month, highlighted how food and beverage choices can fuel one’s day, impact their health and help neighborhoods thrive.

“Our work in New York is grounded in partnership and supporting community-led solutions that improve outcomes for families and individuals facing some of the most persistent health challenges,” said Dr. Christy Valentine Theard, president and CEO of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s New York Medicaid plan. “By investing across maternal and infant health, food as medicine, behavioral health and community resiliency, we help drive measurable progress and stronger, healthier communities.”

Among those in attendance for the nutrition fair were New York State Assemblymember Emérita Torres and New York City Council Member Justin Sanchez. Like many community members in attendance, these Bronx leaders tried some of the food samples offered by BCA Global.

The community resource tables at the nutrition fair included representatives from PARC Bronx/Samaritan Village, the New York City Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero initiative, the New York City Department of Health, Hunts Point Community Partnership, Black Health/Spreading Love, the Bronx River Alliance and many more.

Health screenings and information were available at the event, courtesy of New York-Presbyterian’s mobile unit.