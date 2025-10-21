Photos: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Food Bank for New York City partner for food distribution in the Bronx

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield partnered with the Food Bank for New York City to hold a food distribution.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Food Bank for New York City partnered to hold a food distribution on Friday, Oct. 17, at the Anthem location at 968 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx.

Bronx residents who were on hand for the event received fresh produce and other food items. There were also helpful resources available to them at the tables set up by the community partners.

Among the community partners that helped Anthem and the Food Bank for New York City put this event together were Destination Tomorrow – The Bronx LGBTQ Center, the Mexican Coalition, Heart to Heart Home Care, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Comunidad LatinX.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Assemblymember Emérita Torres were also on hand for the event, where they helped distribute food packages. They also talked about the importance of supporting the Bronx community through food distributions like this, especially during a time when many protected programs are at risk.