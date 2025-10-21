Community Service

Photos: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Food Bank for New York City partner for food distribution in the Bronx

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
food bank
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield partnered with the Food Bank for New York City to hold a food distribution.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Food Bank for New York City partnered to hold a food distribution on Friday, Oct. 17, at the Anthem location at 968 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx.

Fresh produce, coffee cups, valuable resources and more were given out. Photo by Jewel Webber

Bronx residents who were on hand for the event received fresh produce and other food items. There were also helpful resources available to them at the tables set up by the community partners.

Destination Tomorrow – The Bronx LGBTQ Center and Heart to Heart Home Care each had tables at the event, where they provided access to resources. Photo by Jewel Webber
The Bronx Coalition also had a table. Photo by Jewel Webber

Among the community partners that helped Anthem and the Food Bank for New York City put this event together were Destination Tomorrow – The Bronx LGBTQ Center, the Mexican Coalition, Heart to Heart Home Care, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Comunidad LatinX.

(Left to right) Elvis Santana of the Food Bank for New York City, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Director of Community Relations Manisha Franklin, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Community Relations Manager Wendy Dominguez. Photo by Jewel Webber
Assemblymember Emérita Torres assisted in giving out food at the distribution. Photo by Jewel Webber

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Assemblymember Emérita Torres were also on hand for the event, where they helped distribute food packages. They also talked about the importance of supporting the Bronx community through food distributions like this, especially during a time when many protected programs are at risk.

Photo by Jewel Webber

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC