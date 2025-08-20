Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield hosts second annual Back-to-School Campaign on 165th Street

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield launched its second annual Back-to-School Campaign alongside News12, Optimum and Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday, Aug. 14.

The campaign brings free community events to families in the New York metropolitan area through Aug. 28. These events are designed to prepare students for a healthy return to school. They highlight the importance of health screenings, wellness resources and family engagement as critical components of academic success.

“Backpacks and pencils are important—but so is a clean bill of health,” Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield President and CEO Dr. Mark Levy said. “These events are about more than supplies. They connect families with the care and information they need to help their children thrive—inside and outside the classroom.”

The campaign covers urban and suburban communities and includes partnerships with local school districts and nonprofits. Partners for this year’s Bronx event include the Morrisania Revitalization Corporation, the MLK Resource Center of Greater New York and the Utopia Resource Center of Greater New York. The Morrisania Revitalization Corporation ended up hosting the Bronx event.

Each campaign event offers valuable support and resources to school-bound children and their families. This includes free health-focused giveaways of items like hygiene kits, screenings for vision and hearing, mental health referrals, wellness education and access to local service providers.