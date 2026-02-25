Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield hold event focused on heart health

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Regional Vice President Victor Bell III talked about heart health during this event.

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield New York Medicaid Marketing Regional Vice President Victor Bell III took part in a conversation focused on improving the health and well-being of Bronx residents on Friday, Feb. 20, at Anthem’s Community Service Center, located at 2411 Grand Concourse in Fordham.

The event, held in celebration of Black History Month and American Heart Month, featured Tapia and Bell talking about how heart disease is a critical issue that is impacting the Bronx, as well as other communities.

Tapia and Bell were joined in this discussion by multiple community partners, including the Union Community Health Center, which offers comprehensive healthcare services, and NYC Early Learning Company, Inc./Beanstalk Childcare Academy, a full-service childcare and early education provider that supports and accommodates the needs of families through a safe and nurturing childcare experience.

The Community Service Center also featured a special display in recognition of Black History Month that showcased influential Black figures in the fields of science, sports, arts, politics and activism.

The Fordham center is capable of providing community members with insights into disease prevention and management to enhance heart health awareness.

A second Bronx-based Anthem Community Service Center can also be found at 968 Southern Blvd. Those interested in finding the center nearest to them can go to choosebluenow.com.