Photos: Montefiore Moses campus celebrates National Wear Red Day

Staff members from Montefiore Einstein’s Moses campus dressed in red to raise awareness on heart disease.

In celebration of National Wear Red Day, associates from the Montefiore Einstein Hospital Moses campus gathered to raise awareness about heart disease prevention and management on Friday, Feb. 6.

The heart disease prevention and management awareness extended to diet and lifestyle modifications, as well as treatment options.

This event kicked off the hospital’s celebration of American Heart Month, a national effort to raise awareness about heart-healthy behaviors that can help protect hearts and preserve lives.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups, according to the CDC. In 2023 alone, nearly one in every four deaths in the United States resulted from heart disease.

The Montefiore Einstein Center for Heart and Vascular Care has more than 25 specialized programs led by world-renowned doctors, who provide patients with personalized treatment through a multidisciplinary team approach to care for the full range of heart conditions, including arrhythmias, heart valve disease and heart failure.

Those interested in learning more about the Montefiore Einstein Center for Heart and Vascular Care can go to Montefioreeinstein.org/heart.