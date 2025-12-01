Acts of Kindness

Photos: Albert Einstein College of Medicine students and faculty pack 10K pounds of produce for local community organizations

Posted on
Students and faculty members at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine packed 1,000 bags of produce to distribute across 18 local community organizations ahead of Thanksgiving.
Students and faculty members of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine packed approximately 1,000 bags containing a total of 10,000 pounds of produce to donate to community organizations across the Bronx on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Part of Montefiore Einstein’s Healthy Holiday Fresh Produce Distribution Initiative, this event saw the participants form assembly lines to quickly and efficiently pack the produce for 18 different Bronx organizations to pick up.

The donated produce included plantains, onions, apples, potatoes, carrots and squash, fitting in with the theme of Thanksgiving.

Seniors, families and other individuals across the Bronx benefited from this event, with the community organizations providing them with the produce.

Montefiore Einstein provided the produce for the students and faculty at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine to pack.

Each bag of food featured a link to a website featuring recipes, healthy eating tips and nutrition guidance. The site was put together by the students and Montefiore Einstein.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine students and faculty members were joined at the event by Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean Dr. Yaron Tomer, who thanked them for their selfless work.

Tomer said this effort helps to emphasize service learning, community engagement and build trust with community members. He also feels working with local groups could result in the participating students becoming better doctors.

