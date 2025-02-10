Montefiore raises awareness for heart health during National Wear Red Day

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Associates from Montefiore Health System came together on Friday, Feb. 7 to promote heart health awareness on what’s known as National Wear Red Day.

The associates informed the Bronx community about a series of events throughout February, offering health counseling, blood pressure screenings, and the chance to share nutritious and delicious recipes.

February is American Heart Month, a nationwide initiative dedicated to promoting heart-healthy habits that can make a significant impact in protecting hearts and saving lives.

In addition to hosting events, Montefiore Cardiology Specialists are sharing essential information with the community throughout the month, offering guidance on heart disease prevention, lifestyle and dietary modifications, and available treatment options.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the cause of death for one in every five Americans. While heart disease is preventable, over 800,000 people die a year from cardiovascular disease.